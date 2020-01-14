Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu throws a blockbuster party for the film's blockbuster success

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru released last weekend and caught a lot of attention from fans who are showering immense love and appreciation over the superstar for the 26th movie of his career. Charting big numbers, the movie has crossed the benchmark 100 crores just within days!

Celebrating the successful release of his movie, taking to his Instagram, Mahesh Babu shared-"And the BLOCKBUSTER party continues... #SarileruNeekevvaru."

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram And the BLOCKBUSTER party continues... #SarileruNeekevvaru A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) onJan 13, 2020 at 10:35am PST

The film crossed over 100 crores worldwide during the weekend and Mahesh Babu received nothing except whistles and lots of love. The action-comedy film entertained a lot of people.

While Mahesh Babu has impressed us yet again with his charm and performance, Rashmika, Sangeetha and others will wow you with their comic characters keeping us engaged and entertained. Every film of Mahesh Babu is said to cross Rs. 100 cr. and is also known as the Blockbuster Ka Baap

Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

