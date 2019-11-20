Sarileru Neekevvaru: This is how Mahesh Babu plans to unveil the film's teaser

Superstar Mahesh Babu has something new in store for his fans, just like always. After a dazzling performance in his last film Maharishi, which also was the 25th film of his spectacular career, the actor is back with another ambitious project Sarileru Neekevvaru and the fans have been waiting for the film’s teaser all this while!

Today, the makers have released a glimpse of a teaser on social media, and the actual teaser will be released on November 22, while everything unfolds in the most unique way.

The makers of the film have opted for a unique way to create the entire buzz about the film. For the first time, a Telugu film's teaser date is getting released with a special unlock feature on Twitter through AK Entertainments' official handle. The actor has been working non-stop for this film where recently, he also shot at the Pahalgam-Srinagar border road. The actor had to wear a bulletproof jacket during shooting due to security reasons as well.

Recently, the makers had shared the introduction video and it was nothing short of spectacular. Rashmika is the leading lady and Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj will be seen in another crucial role in the film.

Starring the Superstar Mahesh Babu as Army Major Ajay Krishna, Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is slated for a release on Sankranthi 2020. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

