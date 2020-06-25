Saroj Khan improving, Kunal Kohli shares her health update

Saroj Khan, who was hospitalised after she complained of breathing problems, is on the road to recovery. On Wednesday, filmmaker Kunal Kohli spoke to the veteran choreographer's son Raju and shared a health update on social media. "Masterji is doing better and is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. Raju thanks everyone for their prayers and wishes," wrote Kohli. The 71-year-old veteran choreographer had been admitted in Guru Nanak Hospital, Bandra, since Saturday, and that mandatory test had revealed she is COVID negative.

Kohli shared the update on his Twitter handle:

Spoke to #RajuKhan just now.Son of #SarojKhan,He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No covid.She’s better now.He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes.We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon ð â¤ï¸ — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 24, 2020

Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main Naagin tu sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa hawaai (Mr India). She has also given Madhuri Dixit some of her biggest hits including Ek do teen (Tezaab), and Dhak dhak (Beta) among numerous others.

Lately, she has been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. Her last major assignment has been directing Madhuri's moves in last year's release, Kalank.

