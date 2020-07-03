Saroj Khan passes away; Kareena Kapoor Khan shares what she will miss the most about 'masterji'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has slayed the world with her dance moves, shared a sweet post on Saroj Khan. The popular choreographer has been through the actress, teaching her a lot of things, in her entire career span of 20 years. The duo has worked together for a lot of films, Jab We Met is one of the projects. Close to the hearts of both Saroj and Kareena, the actress shared the most beautiful message she has learned so far from the veteran.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's message for the late choreographer will bring a smile on your face. The actress has also shared condolences with her family on social media. Following the current status, the last rites were performed among the family members earlier today. Here's what Kareena shared:

Imtiaz Ali, who directed Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared in an interview with IANS, "Getting Saroj Khan to choreograph "Yeh ishq haye" for "Jab We Met" was purely coincidental. We were already shooting in Manali. We were speaking to choreographers in Mumbai to come and join the unit, and then it just happened that she was there in Manali. She was shooting for another film."

"I thought it would be the best thing in the world if she agreed to do my film. So I met her at the hotel. Her work was over for the other film. There were seven to 10 days in between, so I asked her if she could stay back for those seven or 10 days. She agreed, and then she shot our song. In those seven to 10 days, she worked relentlessly. We had around 70 dancers from different places in Himachal Pradesh. She would rehearse continuously with them."

Imtiaz Ali also recalled how the choreographer reacted after winning the most prestigious award. He added, "After winning the National Award, she called me. She behaved like a teenager – she giggled away! She said 'I've got a National Award' with so much excitement."

Coincidentally, Khan's last major assignment also happened to be with Madhuri, when last year she choreographed the actress's moves for the song Tabah ho gaye in the film, Kalank. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

Khan was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues but had tested negative for COVID-19, and the end came around 1.30 am on Friday. The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground.

RIP Saroj Khan, you'll be truly missed.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news