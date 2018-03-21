Saroj Khan refuses to comment on revamped Ek Do Teen track
We wonder why choreographer Saroj Khan is tightlipped about the reprised Ek Do Teen track from Baaghi 2
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez finds herself at the receiving end for her moves on the Ek Do Teen track in the upcoming Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani-starrer Baaghi 2. Twitterati have slammed the remake and feel it is an insult to Madhuri Dixit, who featured in the original.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Madhuri Dixit
Saroj Khan
We called up the chartbuster's original choreographer Saroj Khan. Initially, the veteran said she would give her viewpoint about the reprised track but on second thoughts clamped up. We wonder why?
