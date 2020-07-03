Saroj Khan's family announces there won't be a prayer meet due to COVID-19

It's yet another dark day for Bollywood as ace choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last after a cardiac arrest. The legendary 'masterji' passed away at age 71, leaving behind her husband, a son and two daughters. Saroj Khan's funeral was conducted in the most respectful and private manner owing to the coronavirus lockdown in the city. It took place early this morning at the Malad Marve burial ground.

Now, Saroj Khan's family has announced on social media that as of now, they won't be organising a prayer meet for the legend due to the current COVID-19 situation in the city. Here's what they posted, "Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan."

Considering the ever-increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, it's a thoughtful decision that Saroj Khan's family has taken.

Countless fans and friends of Saroj Khan were left heartbroken after hearing the news of her demise. Many of them, including Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Subhash Ghai, Akshay Kumar, and many others, took to social media to express their sorrow over her passing.

