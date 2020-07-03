Saroj Khan's last Instagram post was a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Several Bollywood celebrities, especially those who worked with her over the years, took to social media to share their memories with and of the legendary dance teacher, fondly referred to as 'masterji'.

Bollywood lost yet another gem after losing stars like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and more recently, Sushant Singh Rajput, in quick succession. Saroj Khan herself had written a heartfelt note for Sushant after his death on June 14, which remains her last post on Instagram.

Sharing a black and white photo of Sushant, Saroj Khan wrote, "I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have met many times. What went wrong in your LIFE? I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE..." Read the complete post below:

Concluding the note with "I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I.P" the same could be said about late Saroj Khan as well. The legendary choreographer will be sorely missed and will always be loved by her friends and fans, and her dance moves will always make our hearts go 'dhak dhak'.

