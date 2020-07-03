Saroj Khan's last Instagram post was a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput
Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her last Instagram post was a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Several Bollywood celebrities, especially those who worked with her over the years, took to social media to share their memories with and of the legendary dance teacher, fondly referred to as 'masterji'.
Bollywood lost yet another gem after losing stars like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and more recently, Sushant Singh Rajput, in quick succession. Saroj Khan herself had written a heartfelt note for Sushant after his death on June 14, which remains her last post on Instagram.
Sharing a black and white photo of Sushant, Saroj Khan wrote, "I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have met many times. What went wrong in your LIFE? I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE..." Read the complete post below:
View this post on Instagram
I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have meet many times. What went wrong in your LIFE?I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE. You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped YOU and would have kept us Happy looking at YOU. God bless your soul and I don't know what your Father and Sister's are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I.Pðð
Concluding the note with "I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I.P" the same could be said about late Saroj Khan as well. The legendary choreographer will be sorely missed and will always be loved by her friends and fans, and her dance moves will always make our hearts go 'dhak dhak'.
Born on November 22, 1948, Saroj Khan's birth name was Nirmala Nagpal. She started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a backup dancer in the fifties. (All pictures/Saroj Khan's official Instagram account)
One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Saroj Khan was fondly called Masterji in Bollywood. The ace choreographer had called the shots in over 2,000 songs spanning over three and a half decades.
As a choreographer, Saroj Khan started her journey in the film industry in the early seventies. But she became a household name and gained immense popularity in the mid to late eighties, first directing dances for Sridevi, and then Madhuri Dixit.
In picture: On Madhuri Dixit's birthday, Saroj Khan posted this picture of her teaching 'Choli Ke Piche Kya Hai' dance steps to the actress. "Happy birthday M.D, my inspiration. You are my love for dancing. God give you a long long long life, his blessing should always be on you, God give you good health and keep you wealthy. God bless your children and Dr. Nene. Lots of love, Master Ji," she wrote in the caption.
Saroj Khan started out choreographing with the 1974 film, Geeta Mera Naam. She directed songs for the Tamil film Thai Veedu in 1983, and also worked in Subhash Ghai's superhit Hero the same year.
However, it was the 1986 film Nagina that made Saroj Khan a household name. Sridevi's iconic dance 'Main naagin tu sapera' in that film continues to be a popular number even today.
Saroj Khan's choreography for Sridevi the next year in Mr India, particularly the song Hawaa Hawaii then scaled popularity.
Saroj Khan won the National Award thrice in her lifetime. In 2003, she received the honour for the song 'Dola re dola' in Devdas, picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan.
In 2006, Saroj Khan was a recipient of the award for all the songs she choreographed in the Tamil film, Sringaram.
In 2008, she won the award for the song 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' filmed on Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met.
Lately, Saroj Khan had been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika and Madhuri Dixit in Kalank last year.
Over the past few weeks, Saroj Khan, who was diabetic, had complained of breathing problems, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Since last month, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for COVID-19.
In picture: Saroj Khan had shared this picture of Rekha and wrote in the caption, "#majorthrowback to Rekha ji's World Tour Show '99 with my daughter @sukainanagpal"
After a cardiac arrest on Thursday night, Saroj Khan passed away. She is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.
A look at some candid pictures of Saroj Khan, during her younger days:
Saroj Khan with Sanjay Dutt
Saroj Khan with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Saawariya, which marked the actor's debut in Bollywood.
Saroj Khan with Aishwarya Rai in the 90s
Saroj Khan with megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Saroj Khan with Preity Zinta
