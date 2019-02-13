Sarojini Naidu birth anniversary: Twitterati pays a tribute to Nightingale of India

national

Naidu was the first woman governor in independent India. She became the governor of the Uttar Pradesh.

Pic/Twitter

Sarojini Naidu was an Indian Independence activist and poet. She was born on 13th February 1897 and on her birthday, India also celebrates National Women's Day.

On her birthday, Twitterati has taken to social media to pay her a tribute and wish her on her birth anniversary. The #SarojiniNaidu is also trending on the micro-blogging website.

My homage to the Nightingale of India, #SarojiniNaidu ji on her Jayanti. She played an important role in the upliftment of women in society and inspired a whole generation of women to participate in India's freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/CcVXELvlQU — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 13, 2019

Humble tributes to Nightingale of India, #SarojiniNaidu on her Birth Anniversary. She was the first woman to become the governor of a state, eminent poet and well known freedom fighter. pic.twitter.com/ZTjf7DEz9H — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 13, 2019

A poet and freedom fighter who played an active role in India’s struggle for independence - tributes to 'Bharat Kokila' Sarojini Naidu ji on her birth anniversary. #SarojiniNaidu — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 13, 2019

Remembering the Nightingale of India and the First Woman Governor of Independent India #SarojiniNaidu on her Birth Anniversary. She paved the way for empowerment of the Indian women to chart a new course for the nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/LLAWP94yrE — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 13, 2019

My tribute to the Nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu on her Birth Anniversary today. She was one of the leading figures of India’s freedom movement. An intellectual, poet and a progressive leader, her contribution to women’s empowerment will be always remembered. #SarojiniNaidu pic.twitter.com/d7uBg8FXQP — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) February 13, 2019

Humble tribute to 'Nightingale of India' #SarojiniNaidu on her birth anniversary.



She was an iconic freedom fighter who served as the President of Indian National Congress and the 1st woman to become the Governor of an Indian state. pic.twitter.com/y1MpItDBpi — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) February 13, 2019

A noted poet, Sarojini Naidu was the face of a progressive India. On her birth anniversary, my tribute to the then President of Indian National Congress. #SarojiniNaidu pic.twitter.com/E9ETG9nlz8 — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) February 13, 2019

Tributes to freedom fighter, distinguished politicians, great poet and ‘Nightingale of India’ Smt. #SarojiniNaidu on her birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/gqZc0haOp1

— Radha Mohan Singh (@RadhamohanBJP) February 13, 2019

The women who fought for our freedom can never be forgotten. Remembering one of India’s stalwarts #BharatKokila Smt. Sarojini Naidu ji. pic.twitter.com/tkdMHVolr9 — Kamal Kishor Commando (@KamalKishor_INC) February 13, 2019

