Sarojini Naidu birth anniversary: Twitterati pays a tribute to Nightingale of India

Updated: Feb 13, 2019, 16:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Naidu was the first woman governor in independent India. She became the governor of the Uttar Pradesh.

Pic/Twitter

Sarojini Naidu was an Indian Independence activist and poet. She was born on 13th February 1897 and on her birthday, India also celebrates National Women's Day.

On her birthday, Twitterati has taken to social media to pay her a tribute and wish her on her birth anniversary. The #SarojiniNaidu is also trending on the micro-blogging website.

