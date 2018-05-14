Sarpanch, her 2 kin die after drinking contaminated water in Madhya Pradesh

Another woman member of the tribal family, who drank water from the same pot, is being treated





A woman sarpanch and her two relatives died after drinking contaminated water near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Monday. All three drank water from the same 'chatti' (earthen water pot) kept in their home in the tribal-dominated Selaj Maida village and fell sick, collector Ruchika Chauhan said. One of them died yesterday, while the other two breathed their last today. Initial investigations suggest they died after drinking contaminated water, the collector added.



Another woman member of the tribal family, who drank water from the same pot, is being treated, said Chauhan. Ravdi police station inspector Ram Singh Rathore said the deceased were identified as Maya Bhuria (32), the sarpanch of Selaj Maida, her mother-in-law Devli Bai Bhuria (65) and the sarpanch's niece Seema Bhuria (16). Samples of the contaminated water have been sent for laboratory tests, Rathore said. Devli Bai Bhuria died last evening, while Maya Bhuria and Seema Bhuria breathed their last today during treatment, he said.



Kesri Bai Bhuria (40), who is the sister of the sarpanch's husband, is being treated in the district hospital where her condition is improving, the police officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Rathore said. Chauhan said District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Somesh Mishra, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO) P Nanaware and district hospital civil surgeon Anand Chandelkar have reached the village for an on the spot assessment.



She said the water in the 'chatti' was found to be too muddy. However, it was not yet known how the water in the pot got contaminated. A thorough probe is underway in the matter, said additional superintendent of police Rajesh Sahay.

