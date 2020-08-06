Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

A BJP Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists at Vessu in south Kashmir's Qazigund on Thursday.



The Sarpanch identified as Sajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



There has been a series of terror attacks on political workers and panchayat members in Kashmir.



Last month Waaeem Bari, BJP leader and an ex-district president of the party for north Kashmir's Bandipore district was killed by terrorists.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever