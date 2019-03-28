Sasha Banks: I hope to make Eddie Guerrero's name proud

other-sports

In an interaction with publications, she opens up about Wrestlemania being headlined by a Women's triple-threat match and what role did late Eddie Guerrero play in her life.

Sasha Banks (Pic/ Sasha Banks Instagram)

WWE superstar Sasha Banks is the current WWE Women's Tag Team champion along with Bayley. Ahead of her defending the Tag Team title in Wrestlemania, she opens up about her strategy for the big event and also about the importance of late Eddie Guerrero in her career in a recent interview.

The IIconics during a recent episode of SmackDown Live beat you and Bayley in a shock upset. What was the experience like?

They're awesome. They're cheaters. But I'll give credit where it's due. They beat us. They pinned me by cheating but they're great talents and I think they need to be used more. So, we're excited to work with them in the future. It was great working with them. And I hope we do it more often.

In one video on YouTube, you and Vickie Guerrero are talking about Eddie Guerrero where things got emotional. Can you elaborate on it?

Vickie has been nothing but amazing to me. She actually gave me a pair of Eddie Guerrero's tights. She has no idea what that means to me. I hope to make Eddie Guerrero's name proud. I'm not related to them but he had just the biggest impact on my life. Just the biggest.A lot of people haven't seen an Eddie Guerrero match. When I talk about it, they go back and watch. I want everyone to know how amazing Eddie Guerrero was to me. How much influence he had on my career.

Sasha banks on Wrestlemania having a Women’s triple threat match as the main event.

Yes, two of my close friends Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are going to feature in it and it’s cool to see the women you started with get this dream. I think it’s all of our dreams about to happen and I am more than happy for all of them.

