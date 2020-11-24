Sasha Merchant new supermodel on the block...

Sasha Merchant having just entered the fashion scene is already a hot favourite amongst brands and designers. Mumbai born and educated in Los Angeles, this sassy beauty is definitely a photographers delight.

Sasha Merchant

Having walked the ramp for some of the country's top designers at fashion weeks, this doe eyed beauty has definitely been garnering just the right attention of brand heads in the fashion industry. You've probably already seen this stunners face grace some of the countries top luxury brand billboards. Especially jewellery and beauty brands, they all seem to love this newbie. "Sasha lends that freshness, with her long silky dark hair, porcelain skin, and deep set eyes shes just the perfect blend of traditional and western looks to endorse youth luxury and fashion products, she brings back the whole supermodel era feel." says a highly placed industry source.

Sasha Merchant

We're keeping a close watch as this young supermodel is setting new standards of beauty, style and elegance. A fast rising online fan base due to her enviable lifestyle and fashion posts, this heartbreaker is already making waves. Watch this space for more!!

