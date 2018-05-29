Sasha Pieterse marries Hudson Sheaffer

For her wedding, Sasha Pieterse donned a custom Christian Siriano gown with a necklace from XIV Karats and Zadig & Voltaire bracelets



Picture courtesy/Sasha Pieterse Instagram account

Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse has married her long-time fiance and actor Hudson Sheaffer in Ireland. The two got married at the Leslie Estate, a castle in Glaslough, on Sunday, reports people.com. For her wedding, the 22-year-old bride donned a custom Christian Siriano gown with a necklace from XIV Karats and Zadig & Voltaire bracelets.

Earlier this month, the actress shared her excitement for their upcoming nuptials in an Instagram post. "Happy wedding month my love ?? Insert Adele and Justin Timberlake meme. Hello it's may," she wrote alongside a photograph of the couple.

In the past, "The Perfectionists" star opened about how her now-husband lifted her up during the most challenging period of her life when she gained nearly 31 kgs over two years due to a hormone condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever