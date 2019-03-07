'Satellite images show no damage to JeM madrasa'

national

The satellite images from San Francisco-based private satellite operator Planet Labs Inc are the first high-resolution satellite images publicly available and show details as small as 72 cm

The madrasa run by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at the Balakot site hit by the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter planes appears to be still standing with no visible damage, as per high-resolution satellite images of the site, says news agency Reuters.

It says at least six buildings were visible on the site on March 4, six days after the airstrike, and that the image was virtually identical to an April 2018 satellite photo of the facility. The satellite images from San Francisco-based private satellite operator Planet Labs Inc are the first high-resolution satellite images publicly available and show details as small as 72 cm.

"There are no discernible holes in the roofs of buildings, no signs of scorching, blown-out walls, displaced trees around the madrasa or other signs of an aerial attack. The images cast further doubt on statements made over the last eight days by the Indian government of that the raids, early on Feb 26, had hit all the intended targets at the madrasa site near Jaba village and the town of Balakot in Pakistan'," the Reuters report said.

'India's security situation is good'

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said India's security situation was good and, as a result, development and growth

was taking place swiftly.

Mufti leads rally

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti led a protest rally of her party in Anantnag district against the Centre's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami J&K for allegedly having close ties with militant outfits and demanded revocation of the decision.

