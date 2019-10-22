Satellite Shankar: Sooraj Pancholi and Larissa Bonesi sizzle in Dim Dim Light

Single music videos have been enjoying their time in the sun lately. Another such music video comes from Jackky Bhagnani's music label, Jjust Music, and the song is titled Dim Dim Light. The song is a romantic track starring Sooraj Pancholi and Brazilian actor-model Larissa Bonesi. After the chartbuster, Choodiyan, the music label's recent track is ready to rock.

Dim Dim Light is composed by Rahul Jain, and under Mudassar Khan's direction and choreography, the couple sizzles in the locales of London. Sooraj Pancholi looks suave and charming and intends to woo Larissa. The video is a treat for couples in love and shows off the chemistry between the couple.

Watch Video

Sooraj, whose upcoming film is Satellite Shankar, is ecstatic to be part of Dim Dim Light. He describes his experience as nothing short of amazing. "Dim Dim Light is catchy and can't be heard just once. Its the kind of song one listens to on loop. Jackky and his label are growing to be change-makers in the music industry and I am glad I got to play a small role in it. Working with Larissa was an added treat."

Jjust Music has established itself as one of the most promising music labels with popular songs like Prada with Alia Bhatt and Takda Ravan with Vishal Mishra, Choodiyan with Jackky Bhagnani and international dancing sensation Dytoo, which received much acclaim.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates