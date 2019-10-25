Satellite Shankar: Sooraj Pancholi ignites festivity with Aari Aari song

Sooraj Pancholi has created quite a stir with the trailer of his upcoming film Satellite Shankar which will take the audience on a special journey connecting India. The film, which has been shot in 10 locations across the country, is a beautiful tale of an army man on the journey of self-discovery while exploring the beauty of the country.

The team of Satellite Shankar is set to bring in the festivity this season with their latest song 'Aari Aari'. The iconic song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Romy, Bombay Rockers and has been penned by Kumaar.

Watch Sooraj Pancholi grove on this peppy dance number along with his army men in the movie.

"I have grown up listening to Aari Aari which brings back a lot of memories. The song is a special celebratory number in which you will watch me dance along with a troop of army men. It was great fun shooting it. With the festive season around the corner, it is the perfect song to get grooving," says Sooraj.

SCIPL and Cine1 Studios produced film Satellite Shankar starring Sooraj Pancholi is produced by Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde, and SCIPL. Written by Vishal Vijay Kumar and directed by Irfan Kamal, the film is set to hit the silver screen on November 15, 2019.

