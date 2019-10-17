Satellite Shankar trailer: Sooraj Pancholi plays a soldier who brings a nation together

Sooraj Pancholi's upcoming film is the special journey of Satellite Shankar, a soldier who connects India. The movie follows Sooraj Pancholi, who plays an army officer, and his journey of self-discovery while exploring India's beauty and diversity. The makers of the film dropped the trailer today, October 17.

He says, "I have always wanted to play a soldier in a classic war or an action film. But this is not a war film, it's not an action film, it's a drama. The movie is about the life of every soldier - of what they see and feel in personal life. It's not about a soldier's life at the base camp. It is about a soldier, who is on leave and is going to meet his mother. It's what he faces through the journey while travelling through India. So, it is looking at India from a soldier's point of view.''

Watch the trailer of Satellite Shankar below:

Satellite Shankar has been shot in 10 locations across India including places like Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh and Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Sooraj says, "It was hectic. But travelling by road is an experience itself. And it was my first time at Taj Mahal, too!"

The film also features south actor Megha Akash, who is making her Bollywood debut. Speaking about her, Sooraj Pancholi says, "She's a good co-star and a good performer." SCIPL and Cine1 Studios produced film Satellite Shankar starring Sooraj Pancholi is produced by Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde, and SCIPL. Written by Vishal Vijay Kumar and directed by Irfan Kamal. The film is set to hit the silver screen on November 15, 2019.

