Mumbai: Sathaye College history professor found dead in her house in Andheri

A professor of Sathaye College was found dead in her house in Andheri yesterday. The Andheri police received a call from Milind Bhave, the brother of Manisha Bhave, 50, who stayed alone in Gauresh Apartment in Teli Galli



The entrance of Manisha Bhave's house. A neighbour said she hardly interacted with the others in the building

A professor of Sathaye College was found dead in her house in Andheri yesterday. The Andheri police received a call from Milind Bhave, the brother of Manisha Bhave, 50, who stayed alone in Gauresh Apartment in Teli Galli. He said her house had been locked for few days and neighbours began to get a foul smell from it, so they had contacted him.

Police opened the door with the keys which Bhave’s brother had. They found her decomposed body inside the bathroom. After the punchnama police sent the body for post-mortem and registered an ADR. Bhave worked as a history professor in Sathaye College. She was a divorcee. Her brother said it’s a personal tragedy and refused to speak further.

Swapnil Powale, a neighbour, said Bhave hardly interacted with others in the building. Earlier her father lived with her but about seven years ago, he passed away. A source told mid-day that Bhave would not talk regularly even to her family. She would not respond to WhatsApp messages for days.

The source said on inquiring with Sathaye College, it was found that Bhave had not reported to work from April 4 and she did not answer the staff’s calls. Police found toilet cleaner on the bathroom floor. They suspect that she slipped on this liquid. There were injury marks on her head.

Also read: Mumbai: Woman, infant found dead on railway tracks at Nalasopara

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates