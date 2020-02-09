Sathiyan is first Indian to play in Japan's TT gig

New Delhi: World number 30 G Sathiyan on Saturday became the first Indian to sign for Japan's premier table tennis league -- the T League. Sathiyan will be representing Okayama Rivets in the league, which began in 2018 and is the first ever professional league in Japan. The switch to Japan for India's top-ranked paddler comes after two fruitful seasons in Germany.

Sathiyan had won the German Cup with his club ASV Grunwettersbasch last month. "I made the decision to move out of Germany as Japan is much better for practice and the level is higher than Europe," Sathiyan told PTI. He will be playing alongside and against some of the the world's leading players including world number five Harimoto Tomokazu and former world number four Jun Mizutani. Among the foreign players taking part in the league are world number six Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei and 20th-ranked Lee Sangsu from South Korea. Besides Okayama Rivets, TT Saitama, Kinoshita Meister Tokyo and Ryukyu Asteeda are the other teams in the competition.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever