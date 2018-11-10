Sathiyan stuns World No. 16 Freitas at Austrian Open TT

other-sports

Ranked 35 in the world and lone Indian in the main draw, Sathiyan had to play out of his skin to down Freitas 4-3 in the elite Platinum tournament

G Sathiyan

Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan knocked out World No. 16 Marcos Freitas after a gripping battle to move to the pre-quarterfinals of the ITTF Austrian Open in Linz. Ranked 35 in the world and lone Indian in the main draw, Sathiyan had to play out of his skin to down Freitas 4-3 in the elite Platinum tournament.

The Indian lost the first game 4-11 but fought back in his usual aggressive way, winning the next games 11-9, 11-9. But the Portuguese was not ready to give up, clawing his way back into the contest by clinching the next two games 11-8, 11-6.

A valiant Sathiyan managed to level the match 3-3, battling to a 11-9 victory. With everything to play for in the decider, he showed great temperament to race to a 11-7 win for a sensational victory. "It was a wonderful victory and I am very satisfied with the way I performed today. I just hope to continue my streak and go as deep as possible in the tournament," Sathiyan said after the match. He plays China's World No. 2 Xu Xin in the pre-quarters.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever