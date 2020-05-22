Satish Kaul, who played Lord Indra in Mahabharat, is in financial trouble

If you watched BR Chopra's Mahabharat, you would instantly know Satish Kaul, who played Indra Dev in the series. The veteran actor, known for the epic TV show and a number of Punjabi films, today finds himself struggling to survive. The coronavirus pandemic has only made matters worse.

"My health is ok, I'm doing fine but the lockdown has made matters worse. I'm struggling for medicines, groceries and basic needs. I appeal to the industry people to help me. I got so much love as an actor, I need some attention now as a human in need," Kaul told PTI.

Punjabi actress Priti Sapru, in an interview with ETimes, recently shared that Kaul has been staying at nurse Satya Devi's house, who cared for him when he lived in an old-age home. "He calls me whenever he is in distress. That's how I am aware of his situation. He has been staying at Satya's home since three years; she was nursing him when he was in an old-age home in Ludhiana."

Sapru also said that she tried to raise funds for Kaul and that the Punjab government offered him Rs 5 lakh, and others helped out too.

Wishing that Satish Kaul had been wise with his money when he was able and earning, Priti Sapru told the publication, "He didn't save when he was working. Now, he is completely dependent on others. He is broke. Had he been fine, he would have got work in daily soaps and Punjabi films. But, unfortunately, he had a fall around three years ago and hurt his backbone. He had to be operated on immediately. Back then, my sister and I had sent him money for the surgery."

Sapru believes that the government and film industry must help out struggling artistes, and those who are old and out of work. She further said that she would like for Kaul to return to the old-age home, and wonders why he left in the first place. "I plan to meet the owners of the old age home and request them for a discount. We will take care of his expenses while he stays there comfortably. He is diabetic and has other health woes, too. We want him to be attended to all the time."

COVID-19 has left many an actor out of work and broke. Recently, actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide as he didn't have work and he was deep in debt. Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy is financially broke and admitted in the hospital, wondering how he can pay off the piling hospital bills.

