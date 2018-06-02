Satish Kaushik goes behind the mic; to debut as a singer

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik to debut as vocalist with songs that, he hopes, will inspire listeners to overcome difficulties



Satish Kaushik with Rashmi Virag

Filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik has added yet another feather to his cap. He is set to debut as a singer with a track that has been created by him and lyricist Rashmi Virag. The song, which will release next month on YouTube under Kaushik and Virag's channel Paglots (implying mad), will feature quirky and motivational lyrics.

Satish Kaushik tells mid-day, "With our music, we want listeners to learn to overcome difficulties. Unlike his romantic ballads like Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho [CityLights, 2014] and the title track of Hamari Adhuri Kahani [2015], Rashmi will write quirky and fun tracks for our channel. We also want raw talent from across the country to contribute to Paglot."

The first song that will release on the platform is titled When Life Gives You A Banana. Composed and penned by Virag, it highlights how to deal with life's unpredictability. Talking about how he decided to mark his professional debut with this song, Kaushik says, "I got the melody right and managed to sing it with ease. That's when we decided that I should sing it."

Kaushik considers singing another form of expression for actors. "I will only sing performance-oriented numbers that require my expressions as an actor. If Paglots does well, we would love to travel to different cities for concerts."

