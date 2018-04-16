Satish Kaushik says sorry to Boney Kapoor for Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja

Satish Kaushik also shared the film's poster, featuring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher. The movie was made at a high budget back then, but failed to get the expected response despite its cast

Satish Kaushik, who began his journey as a film director with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja 25 years ago, has apologised to producer Boney Kapoor for delivering a box office failure that left him broke. "25 years ago it was a disaster at the box office, but it was my first child and will remain close to heart. Remembering madam Sridevi and my sorry to Boney Kapoor who gave me a break but was broke after the film," Kaushik tweeted on Monday.

Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO bt it was my first child & will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever & my sorry 2 @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break bt was broke after d film.celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/mXoogmQha5 — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) 16 April 2018

He also shared the film's poster, featuring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher. The movie was made at a high budget back then, but failed to get the expected response despite its cast. Kaushik's Twitter post generated mixed responses, with some social media users agreeing with him about how the movie fared, while some lauded it for its technical values.

However, Kaushik took it all in his stride. "It is not about good or bad after 25 years. It is about owning your failures with your head high in the air. You must be a very successful person, but try owning your failures and I assure you, you will be more successful," he added. Anupam, who played a crime lord in the film, expressed his support.

"I have great memories of 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' which completes 25 years. 'Shaitan ki kasam'! Will always be proud of my association with the film and with Boney Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Sridevi. In some failures, there are greater success stories," Anupam tweeted.

