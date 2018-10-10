Satish Kaushik's next directorial titled Kaagaz

bollywood

Satish Kaushik whose last directorial venture was Gang Of Ghosts in 2014, is all set to direct his next film titled Kaagaz starring Pankaj Tripathi

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik, whose last directorial venture was Gang Of Ghosts in 2014, is all set to direct his next film titled Kaagaz starring Pankaj Tripathi.

Talking about the movie, Satish told IANS in a message: "It was tentatively titled something else but finally it will be called Kaagaz now". The 62-year-old filmmaker says he has always admired Pankaj.

"I believe his USP is his impeccable ability to get into the skin of all the characters he plays on screen and do complete justice to every role. From playing a comic character to a brutal villain -- his versatility amazes me," he added. He is glad that he has got a chance to work with Pankaj.

"Besides being a great artiste, he is a fun person to be with," Satish added.

Kaagaz, which also features Nishant Kaushik and Monal Gajjar, is a story of a farmer named Bharat Lal from a village in Uttar Pradesh who is declared dead on paper because of his relatives who seek the help of a corrupt official to snatch his piece of land.

The story showcases a weak Bharat Lal turning into a strong and confident man, who goes to great lengths to fight against the corrupt system and prove to the world that he is alive.

