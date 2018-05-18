Saturday will be my last game for Juventus, says Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon, 40, who was capped 176 times by Italy, captained Juve to a seventh successive Serie A title and to Coppa Italia glory this season, and was expected to announce his retirement this week



Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will play his last game for Juventus tomorrow - but is considering some interesting proposals to extend his career on the pitch.

Buffon, 40, who was capped 176 times by Italy, captained Juve to a seventh successive Serie A title and to Coppa Italia glory this season, and was expected to announce his retirement this week. Buffon did confirm that he will make his 640th and last Serie A appearance when the champions host Hellas Verona but, at a press conference held yesterday morning, he revealed recent offers for him to play on elsewhere have piqued his interest.

Speaking to juventus.com, he said: "Saturday will be my final match for Juventus and to end this journey with two cups and with the entire Bianconeri world by my side will be very special. "What will I do next? For now I only know that I will play a game on Saturday. Until a few days ago it was certain that I would stop playing. Interesting proposals have now arrived.

"I'm proud to have played to the best of my ability right up until now, with performances which befit both myself and this club. I make this decision in a calm and happy state of mind, which is not to be taken for granted for a sportsperson.

"The most exciting proposal for my career off the pitch has come from the president. Next week, after a few days to reflect, I shall make up my mind and follow my best instincts.

"If my future lies off the pitch, it will be necessary to undergo a training course in order to understand the right path to take and what role I could occupy." Buffon joined Juve from Parma at the age of 23 in July 2001. He has won nine Serie A titles.

