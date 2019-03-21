Satya Pal Malik: Raj Bhavan not to celebrate Holi

national

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson informed that Governor Satya Pal Malik has decided that there will be no official Holi celebrations at the Raj Bhavan in the state's winter capital of Jammu. Malik said that he will not be celebrating the festival personally

Jammu: As a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans who died in the Pulwama terror attack, the Raj Bhavan will not celebrate Holi this year, an official said on Wednesday. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) too will not be celebrating the festival of colours this year officially in solidarity with the families of the 40 troopers killed in the February 14 suicide attack in south Kashmir.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson informed that Governor Satya Pal Malik has decided that there will be no official Holi celebrations at the Raj Bhavan in the state's winter capital of Jammu. Malik said that he will not be celebrating the festival personally as well. The Governor did greet the people and observed that celebrating festivals together strengthens the bond of brotherhood between people. In his message, Malik said, the celebration of festivals, a valuable part of our rich cultural heritage, strengthens the bonds of brotherhood and amity.

I hope that this Holi would spread happiness and joy all around and promote harmony, he added.

Wishing a happy Holi to the people, the Governor said further as he prayed for their well-being and prosperity. At an event to mark the 80th raising day of the force, CRPF Director General (DG) R R Bhatnagar had on Monday said that there will be no "official celebrations" on Holi as a mark of respect to the 40 troops killed in Pulwama. Paying tributes to the slain personnel, the CRPF chief said the force was creating a ''mobile app'' to provide help to the families of jawans killed in action.

