Satyabadi EVM row: High Court grants anticipatory bail to BJP MLA candidate

The action was taken based on the complaint of the presiding officer, Sibaram Mahapatra of booth number 78 at Balabhadra Nodal school in Birakesharipur village

The Orissa High Court granted anticipatory bail to BJP MLA candidate on Wednesday from Satyabadi Assembly constituency Om Prakash Mishra in connection with a case where he had allegedly disrupted polling process by vandalising an EVM machine, said his lawyer and Odisha BJP vice president Pitambar Acharya said.

The police issued a lookout circular against him after he absconded after allegations surfaced against him. It may be mentioned that police had been raiding several places to trace him. Two of his aides identified as Manas Samantaray and Akhaya Biswal had already been arrested in connection with the incident. The action was taken based on the complaint of the presiding officer, Sibaram Mahapatra of booth number 78 at Balabhadra Nodal school in Birakesharipur village. He filed a complaint with the Gadishagoda police station alleging that Om along with his supporters barged into the booth at around 6:00 pm on April 23, and damaged the EVM machine while the voting was in progress.

He had fled from the scene brandishing a handgun after voters tried to resist him; however, the people caught hold of two of his accomplices and handed them over to cops, the presiding officer had said.

