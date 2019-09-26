Satyajeet Dubey: I am looking forward to another opportunity of working with Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt

Attribute it to the manner in which they've spoken about each other, or the camaraderie they shared in Prassthanam, but it is evident that Sanjay Dutt has taken Satyajeet Dubey under his wing. Following their father-son act in the recently released film, Dubey tells mid-day that he may associate with Dutt's production banner for another offering.

"I am looking forward to another opportunity of working with them [Dutt and wife Maanayata] in the future. We are yet to lock the project, but it is in the planning stages," confirms the actor, who has often spoken about his relationship with Dutt. "Sanju sir treated me as his own. He and Maanayata ma'am have been incredibly kind. I have graduated from being a newbie for him when we began this journey, to one who is close to him. That's a great experience for a fan-child like me."



Sanjay Dutt

Dubey, we hear, will be part of a three-film deal with Dutt's banner, at Maanayata's behest. Dutt's wife apparently found him to be promising, and one who reminded her of Vinod Khanna. Of the upcoming two projects, the next one to roll is a horror-comedy, which is already in pre-production. Dutt, we hear, is mentoring Dubey for his act.

