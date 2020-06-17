Satyamev Jayate 2: Milap Zaveri and John Abraham discuss further plans at safe distance

On Tuesday, Milap Zaveri caught up with John Abraham to discuss resuming shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2. The director posted a glimpse of how industry meetings will be conducted in the current scenario. The two spoke to each other from a distance owing to the social distancing protocols necessary to protect oneself from the virus. Zaveri was glad to reunite with his 'hulk' after over three months due to the lockdown. We guess, in haste, they both forgot to wear a mask.

This isn't the first time John Abraham has signed up an action-filled movie. Earlier, the actor was seen in Force, Force 2, Satyamev Jayate, and many more which had high-octane action sequence. John Abraham fans can't wait to witness his magic once again on the silver screen.

Speaking about the movie, Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar and is all set to release on October 2, 2020! It's not an easy road for the actioner as it has to clash at the ticket windows with as many as three other major films- Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Toofan, and hopefully, Tiger Shroff's Rambo Remake. Apart from this, Abraham also has Mumbai Saga and Attack coming up this year and Ek Villain on January 8, 2021, coming up.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news