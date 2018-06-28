Satyameva Jayate trailer: John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee's face-off for a mission

The trailer of John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee's Satyameva Jayate was released on Thursday

Manoj Bajpayee and John Abraham in a still from Satyameva Jayate. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The trailer of John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyameva Jayate was unveiled at a suburban theatre in Mumbai. Present at the trailer launch were John, Manoj, director Milap Zaveri and producer Bhushan Kumar. The trailer has John Abraham in a vengeful cop's avatar, who discreetly goes against the system to fulfill his mission of taking revenge for his father's sacrifice, while Manoj Bajpayee, who also essays the character of a police inspector follows the path of law and order.

Watch the trailer here:



John also took to his Twitter account to share the trailer and wrote, "Main maaroonga toh marr jaayega, desh ka har Beimaan ab darr jaayega. Kyun ki ab Beimaan Pitega, Corruption Mitega (sic)."



At the trailer launch, when John was asked about sharing screen space with the versatile Manoj Bajpayee, he affirmed that Bajpayee is an institution of acting within himself. Manoj Bajpayye said, "Every Friday people change in the industry, but John is always the same" while sharing his thoughts about his co-star John Abraham.

The film invokes a sense of patriotism amongst the viewers. With hard-hitting dialogues, and high-octane action sequences, the film is all set to release on this Independence Day. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and John Abraham, the film also features Aisha Sharma as John's love-interest and Amruta khanvilkar.

Satyameva Jayate is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment. The film will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's Gold at the Box Office on August 15.

