Sauda Khara Khara from Good Newwz is the one song you shouldn't miss!

There are two things about a Karan Johar film that continue to remain constant- A party song and a wedding song. And his latest production, Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, joins the coveted list. A few days ago, we saw the party song, Chandigarh Mein, and now, get ready to listen to the wedding song, Sauda Khara Khara.

The one thing that drives all the songs of a Dharma film is style, and with style come peppy tunes and infectious lyrics. There's never any compromise when it comes to presenting actors and Johar, it seems, ensures his actors look as gorgeous and handsome as possible. And Sauda Khara song is one more proof. The ladies, Khan and Advani, look as deadly as possible, and Kumar and Dosanjh add the Punjabi flavour to the song with their madness.

Well, this is one song you shouldn't miss, check it out right here:

Debutant director Raj Mehta has narrated a story that has never been told on the big screen. In Vicky Donor, we came to know about something called sperm donation that was unheard before 2012. In Good Newwz, we get to see something called a sperm exchange. The makers have described the plot as the biggest goof-up of the year. The idea looks exciting!

On the work front, Kumar has booked all the major festivals until the beginning of 2021. He has Sooryavanshi coming up on March 27, 2020, Laxmmi Bomb coming on May 22 (EID), Prithviraj arriving on Diwali, Bachchan Pandey coming on Christmas, and Bell Bottom releasing on Republic Day 2021. Kareena also has three major releases lined-up.

Her first release next year would be Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, and Takht with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. And Kiara will give her fans films like Indoo Ki Jawaani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Guilty, Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb, and a film with Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar.

