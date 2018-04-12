Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile over Riyadh

The announcement came after a journalist witnessed explosions and heard three blasts over the capital



There were no immediate reports of damage. Representation pic

Saudi Arabia's air defences yesterday "intercepted" a ballistic missile fired from rebel-held Yemen at Riyadh, a military spokesman said, adding two others were shot down in southern Saudi Arabia. The announcement came after a journalist witnessed explosions and heard three blasts over the capital.

"An Iranian ballistic missile launched from Sadaa towards Riyadh was successfully intercepted by Saudi Air Defence earlier today," Colonel Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Huthis, said. He said Saudi forces also intercepted two missiles in the southern Jizan and Najran provinces close to the border with Yemen. The attacks were claimed by the rebels via their news outlet Al-Masirah.

As the announcement on the missile interceptions emerged, Malki also said in a separate statement that Saudi air defences had shot down two unmanned Yemeni drones. One of the drones was targeting the Abha international airport in Asir province, which led to a temporary suspension of air traffic, and a second was approaching a "civilian object" in Jizan province, he said. The Huthis claimed attacks on Abha airport and Saudi Aramco, located in Jizan, via Al-Masirah, publishing an infographic of the "Qasef 1" drone.

