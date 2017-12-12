Saudi Arabia lifts decades-long ban on cinemas

Saudi Arabia yesterday lifted a decades-long ban on cinemas, part of a series of social reforms by the powerful crown prince that are shaking up the ultra-conservative kingdom

Saudi Arabia yesterday lifted a decades-long ban on cinemas, part of a series of social reforms by the powerful crown prince that are shaking up the ultra-conservative kingdom. The government said it would begin licensing cinemas immediately and the first movie theatres are expected to open next March, in a decision that could boost the kingdom's nascent film industry.



Cinema halls are expected to be segregated by gender or have a separate section for families. Pic/AFP

"Commercial cinemas will be allowed to operate in the Kingdom as of early 2018, for the first time in more than 35 years," the culture and information ministry said in a statement. "This marks a watershed moment in the development of the cultural economy in the kingdom," the statement quoted Information Minister Awwad Alawwad as saying. Like most public spaces in the kingdom, cinema halls are expected to be segregated by gender or have a separate section for families.

35

Years since cinemas were banned in the country

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go