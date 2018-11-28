Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman may face trial over Jamal Khashoggi

international

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. Pic/AFP

The Argentinian judicial authorities have started examining a submission by Human Rights Watch against Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely known as MbS, in which the watchdog has filed war crime charges against the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

MbS, who is expected to attend the G20 Summit in Argentina on November 30, may be taken to task as the Defence Minister of the Kingdom. The watchdog filed the submission on November 26, where it outlined its public findings on alleged violations of international law committed in Yemen.

"The submission also highlights his possible complicity in serious allegations of torture and other ill-treatment of Saudi citizens, including the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi," a statement released by the Human Rights Watch mentioned.

