Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman: Will deal with scourge of terrorism together

After the 'extensive and successful' talks with Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman says terrorism and extremism were common concerns

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Terrorism and extremism are "common concerns" and Saudi Arabia will extend all cooperation to India and other neighbouring countries to deal with them, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said on Wednesday after holding "extensive and successful" talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The talks took place a day after the influential Arab leader concluded a high-profile visit to Islamabad, and in the backdrop of India's escalating tension with Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack.

"Last week's barbaric Pulwama attack was a symbol of the shadow of the inhuman danger hovering over the world. To deal with the scourge, we have agreed that there was a need to ramp up pressure on countries extending any sort of support to terrorism," Modi said.

He said dismantling terror infrastructure, eliminating support to terrorism and punishing terrorists and their supporters are very necessary. The two sides inked five pacts to expand cooperation in a range of areas. The crown prince, in his statement, described terrorism and extremism as common concerns and said his country will extend support to India and other nations to deal with it.

Cong slams Modi for grand welcome

Slamming the PM for receiving Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince at the airport, the Cong asked whether according a grand welcome to "those who praised" Pak's "anti-terror efforts" was his way of remembering the martyrs of Pulwama attack.

