Saudi's women's rights activists to face trial'

The statement drew sharp criticism from rights groups.

Prosecutors in Saudi Arabia say they have referred detained women's rights activists to trial, and that those charged "enjoy all rights preserved by the laws in the kingdom" after them being reportedly tortured in custody.

Prosecutors alleged those arrested had the "aim to undermine the kingdom's security, stability and national unity." Several people with knowledge of their arrest have told the press that some of the women detained have been subjected to caning, electrocution and others were also sexually assaulted.

Those still detained include Aziza al-Yousef, a retired professor at Riyadh's King Saud University, and Loujain al-Hathloul — who was held in 2014 for more than 70 days for attempting to drive from neighbouring United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia. More than a dozen activists were arrested in May last year.

