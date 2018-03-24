Saumya Tandon and Ragini Khanna join the Entertainment Ki Raat bandwagon

The second season of Entertainment Ki Raat returns



Saumya Tandon and Ragini Khanna

Redefining entertainment over the weekend, COLORS' Entertainment Ki Raat is all set to return for its second season with more laughter, tons of drama, juicy gossip and entertaining tete-a- tetes with celebrity guests. Entertainment Ki Raat@9 brings viewers some of Indian television's most loved entertainers in this edition, with divas Saumya Tandon and Ragini Khanna joining the entertainment bandwagon. This fun duo, along with comedians Balraj, Mubeen Saudagar and child artist Divyansh from Season 1 will take on the mantle of making your weekends a true entertainment extravaganza.

Saumya Tandon, who has been roped in as part of the new cast said, "I am coming back to hosting after almost three years as I have been busy with my daily sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. After hosting shows like Dance India Dance and Comedy Circus, Zor ka jhatka, Mallika ke kitchen and Bournvita Quiz Contest , entertainment ki raat at 9 is a perfect choice to start again. This show has a beautiful blend of hosting, interviewing and fun banters in between.

This is a new format and I am looking forward to adding my style to it. I personally like the comedy space and these shows bring a smile to the otherwise stressful lives of viewers. Though I am not a stand-up comedian, I am spontaneous and hope to evolve and explore myself much more in this show. My look will be a lot more glamorous than before but I will keep it classy and elegant, which is what my style is."



Ragini Khanna added said, "I loved watching the Entertainment Ki Raat team in the first season and can't wait to be a part of the second edition. We've already started shooting for the show and unlike new teams, we seem to have found the perfect sync with each other in terms of our comic timing and punches. All of us have developed an excellent rapport with each other which is sure to translate on screen as well."

Entertainment Ki Raat@9 is slated to launch soon.

