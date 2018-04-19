Saumya Tandon is back to anchoring

Saumya Tandon, who returns to anchoring with Entertainment Ki Raat season 2, says her look will be a lot more glamorous than before but she will keep it classy and elegant



Saumya Tandon

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon returns to anchoring with Entertainment Ki Raat season 2. She earlier anchored Dance India Dance and Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout. Saumya will be seen in a look far distanced from the characters she plays on the tube.

"I have been busy with my daily sitcom 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain'. After hosting shows like 'Dance India Dance', 'Comedy Circus' and 'Zor Ka Jhatka', 'Entertainment Ki Raat@9' will be the perfect choice to start again," she said.

"This show has a beautiful blend of hosting, interviewing and fun banters. This is a new format and I am looking forward to adding my style to it. I personally like the comedy space and these shows bring a smile to the otherwise stressful lives of viewers. Though I am not a stand-up comedian, I am spontaneous and hope to evolve and explore more on this show. My look will be a lot more glamorous than before but I will keep it classy and elegant, which is what my style is all about," she added.

