Saumya Tandon on quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: I was personally pre-meditating since a while

A lot has been spoken since the past few days about Saumya Tandon, who plays a prominent role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Reports were doing the rounds that the actress, also best remembered as Roop from Jab We Met, is going to quit the show owing to the current situation due to pandemic. A few days ago, she confirmed that she had indeed quit the show.

Now, the actress has revealed the reason why she quit the popular show. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "I haven't signed anything, and honestly I'm going to be picking and choosing carefully. I don't have the incessant need to be seen on television every day. I have the desire to now really do something good and worthwhile, and I hope I get it. That's going to be the quest now. There's a lot of workarounds, but I'll be choosy".

The 35-year-old actress added, "It might be a shock for everyone else, but to me, I was personally pre-meditating since a while. I'm going to definitely miss everybody a lot. Working with the same unit for so long, it had almost become life, spending 10-12 hours daily with them. We've seen each other go through ups and downs. I have great bonds and friends in Aasif (Sheikh, co-star) ji, Rohitash (Gaud) ji, and all the other actors. Why only actors, even the camera, hair and every department. A very beautiful journey has come to an end, for a beautiful beginning".

On Sunday, Soumya Tandon had taken to her Instagram handle to share videos and a thank you note for her co-stars and team on her last day. Saumya posted several videos on Instagram, capturing the celebrations of her last day on the sets. The videos feature her co-stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Vaibhav Mathur and Deepesh Bhan and the entire crew singing "Tum ko dekha toh ye khayal aaya" and "Abhi na jaao chhodkar" for her. This left Soumya teary-eyed.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial . My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78 @vaibhav.mathur.teeka @deepeshbhan @saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day). 5 lovely years of #bhabhijigharparhai with @andtvofficial @zeetv and thanks to my producers Mrs Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Ji . The video work is from @raajjchatterjii and Ganesh (sic)".

Saumya was apparently not willing to shoot due to the ongoing pandemic considering she has a child at her home. There were reports in July that Tandon's team member had tested positive for COVID-19 just days after shooting resumed in Naigaon. Concerned about the actor and the other team members' health, the makers even asked them to take a break from shooting. They are also sanitising the set as a precautionary measure.

