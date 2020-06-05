Savages, senseless! Rohit Sharma, Kevin Pietersen, Ajinkya Rahane condemn pregnant elephant's death

India cricketer Rohit Sharma said on Thursday that it was heartbreaking to hear about the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, stressing that no animal deserves to be treated with cruelty. "We are savages. Are we not learning? To hear what happened to the elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking. No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty," Rohit tweeted.

We are savages. Are we not learning ? To hear what happened to the elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking. No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, former England batsman and animal activist Kevin Pietersen shared pictures of the dead elephant on Instagram and wrote: "DISGUSTED with the images I've been sent from India overnight over the senseless brutality of this mummy elephant. Why would someone do this?!?! Just why?!?"

Rohit's teammate Ajinkya Rahane too expressed shock over the incident. He tweeted: "We need to be a lot better in the way we treat these innocent creatures. Really ashamed of this cruel act and hope this makes everyone realise the importance of being kind towards animals and act like a human. #KeralaElephantMurder."

We need to be a lot better in the way we treat these innocent creatures. Really ashamed of this cruel act and hope this makes everyone realize the importance of being kind towards animals and act like a human.#KeralaElephantMurder — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) June 4, 2020

The Kerala Forest Department has launched a manhunt for those responsible for the death of the elephant.

Inputs from agencies

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news