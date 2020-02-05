Savdhaan India crew member rushes to help man who got electrocuted in Vasai

A crew member of the popular TV show Savdhaan India helped in rescue operations, after a man was electrocuted while repairing an overhead power line in Vasai, on Tuesday. He was busy shooting near the spot and he rushed to help bring the injured electrician down using the crew unit’s crane. They took Bindu Rai to a local hospital, but he died during the treatment.

The incident happened near Agarwal & Doshi complex area in Vasai (West) when Rai was repairing the electricity fault by climbing onto the electric pole. He was working on the pillar and got electrocuted by the sudden passing of current in the wire. Two of his colleagues who were standing near the pole started shouting for help. The electrician is employed with the MSEDCL.

"We were shooting near the place where the incident happened, and when we heard him call for help, we rushed to the spot. The electrician was stuck between the wires, and we used a crane to pull him down," one of the crew's unit members, Taufique Ahmad, said. He added that one of them went up to rescue Rai and saw that he was alive. They then rushed him to a hospital, but he died during treatment.

An officer at the Manikpur police station said that an accidental death case has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates