Save 1 bus of every model: Mumbai activists to BEST over fleet change

Stating that the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) should not repeat the mistakes it committed in the past by not saving a single tram car, the activists have asked the undertaking to save one bus of every model as Mumbai’s public transporter undergoes major churning.

“The buses we see today will be memories tomorrow. We have called for saving one bus of every type for future generations so that they can be more than just photographs. They can remove the engines and keep the shell and put it on display at their museum. In absence of central documentation, it will give an idea to the future generations of the kinds of buses used by the undertaking,” said Rupak Dhakate, who wrote a letter in this regard in April 2020 to the general manager’s office.

“BEST has used all kinds of buses, including those with rear engines, double-deckers, trailer double-deckers, electric ones, low-floor, mini and midi ones. Such variety is not found anywhere in the country and the BEST has space and museum where they could save a sample of all the models,” Dhakate added.

Dhakate further said that this will serve as an example for other public transport undertakings too.

Mumbai-based NGO SPM Foundation had submitted the petition in this regard to the BEST chairman in late September and was given an assurance that the matter will be looked into.

“The undertaking should not scarp all the buses together and try to save one of each model. I had met the BEST chairman and submitted an appeal on this matter. Bus fanning and preservation need to be taken seriously as it is done in other countries also,” said Santosh T. Phadtare, president of SPM Foundation, based in Prabhadevi.

“The preserved models will make good study material for children and engineering students besides giving an opportunity to peep into the history,” Phadtare added.

Former BEST chairman Anil Patankar said he will take up the issue with the administration to take it ahead.

Following a series of articles highlighted by Mid-Day on the BEST lining up 900 buses for scrap over the next one year and that the double-decker buses had started arriving for scrap at Anik depot, there has been an emotional outburst from citizens, with the issue trending on social media.

