Save my mother from being tortured in Muscat: Hyderabad woman appeals to Sushma Swaraj

The daughter of a Hyderabad woman, trafficked by her employer from Dubai to Muscat, has requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to help her mother return to India. 'I request MEA Sushma Swaraj, Indian embassy and Telangana government to rescue my mother,' the daughter told ANI.

She said that an agent had earlier approached her mother and offered a sales girl's job in Dubai, following which her mother on October 11 last year visited Dubai and stayed there for a month after the agent offered them a salary of 15,000 per month. According to the daughter, her mother was later shifted to Muscat in Oman and handed over to a hotel.

She also said that she was made to dance at a bar and badly beaten if she refused to. 'My mother, fed up with their harassment and torture, ran away from them and stayed in a church in Muscat. She on January 4 managed to approach the Indian embassy and but is stuck there as her passport was with the employer,' she added.

