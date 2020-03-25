Save the judgment, all of us in this together

In these days of information overload, everybody has an opinion on Coronavirus.

From good sound advice to fake news or dark and dire predictions. We all have become part of the great peddling machine thanks to the social media onslaught.

One of the opinions on this I-have-something-to-say merry-go-round is that foreign billionaires seem to have pledged this, that or the other amount to virus research or facilities, aiding their government in the fight while Indian billionaires seem to be sleeping.

This is a democracy, and everybody is entitled to an opinion. Similarly, everybody is entitled to spend their money the way they want to. There is no shame in not contributing to buying masks or medicines and actually doing some philanthropy elsewhere. One cannot be coerced into doing so, or face a barrage of criticism for spending so and so crores on parties and weddings but not giving for so and so cause. Unwarranted social media shaming has parallels with body shaming.

We must also remember that the help may be announced and we cannot be so quick in castigating. It is also true that many moneybag industrialists and celebrities do charity, but in a quiet way, and the public may never know about the amounts that have been given or help provided. Those who are so quick to slam should surely introspect long and hard about the kind of charity they are doing, any small thing which is within their means. How much did they spend on a child's wedding and whether they would hold that off and channelise it towards the Coronavirus combat.

In a country where every bit is like a drop in the ocean and the gap between the haves and have nots is humongous, charity is the way to go. But those who are pretty comfortable themselves, cannot immediately judge a set as selfish, greedy, uncaring if they do not jump in and announce some measures.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates