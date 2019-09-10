Save us from Pakistan's atrocities: Baloch people to UNHRC

During the ongoing 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Monday, banners highlighted the violation of human rights in Balochistan appeared in front of the venue.

The people of Balochistan, who are reportedly seeking independence from Pakistan, have earlier raised the issue of their "annihilation" by the Pakistani forces at the forum of UNHRC.

The last protest was in March, when senior Baloch activist Karima Baloch talked in the summit about arbitrary killings and enforced disappearances of thousands of locals in Balochistan being carried out by Pakistani forces for decades.

She addressed the world body saying the Pakistani state forces were carrying out "appalling" human rights violations and suppressing the voice of the Baloch people "who want right to self-determination."

She emphasized to stopping the human rights violations of Baloch people and bringing the perpetrators to justice, while seeking urgent intervention of the United Nations by setting up an international inquiry.

Not just in Geneva, the Baloch people have been highlighting the problems being faced by them at the hands of Pakistan in other countries too. Similar protests have been seen in the UK, Germany and the US.

As their pleas to the world bodies have not been paid heed so far, the Baloch activists have been looking up to India for helping them in their fight for freedom from Pakistan.

While India celebrated its 73th Independence Day last month, Baloch activists appealed for India's support to attain freedom from Pakistan.

"I want to wish my Indian brothers and sisters a very happy Independence Day. The success they have made in the last 70 years makes Indians proud. Today, Indians are proud all around the world. We Balochs are thankful for their solidarity and help. We want them to raise their voice for a free Balochistan. We need their support. Thank you and Jai Hind," said Baloch activist, Atta Baloch.

Another activist Ashraf Sherjan, while saying that Balochistan is "bleeding", hoped for India to raise their issue at all forums, including the United Nations.

"(Pakistan) PM Imran Khan is worried about Kashmir but what Pakistan itself is doing with the people of Balochistan," Baloch activist Ashraf Baloch said in a tweet recently, along with a video of a young girl who narrated the atrocities, including enforced disappearances of her community members, being carried out by Pakistani forces.

The girl, while participating in a protest against enforced disappearances, is heard saying that even her brother had been illegally arrested "just because he is a Baloch".

Ashrah Baloch further said in a tweet that the people of Balochistan are also human and deserve to live free like all the other humans in the rest of world. "No one wants to live as a slave in his own country," the activist said.

Balochistan, known for its energy deposits, has been struggling for freedom from Pakistani occupation since 1948. According to the locals, Pakistan has been allegedly stealing from the economic wealth of the province, without giving any benefits to them.

