Save Wadia hospitals, Mumbai needs them

The two Wadia Hospital at Parel — Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity — are in the eye of a storm after corporators across parties have demanded immediate release of an outstanding amount of '98 crore to the facilities, on the verge of closure. However, at a standing committee meeting, they also said that as the hospital has not been functioning well, the next grant would be decided after a review of its condition.

There is concern across the board as the BMC bears 75 per cent of the hospital's operational cost, which is paid to them every three months.

The civic body has not paid '98 crore of the last quarter to the hospitals alleging that it doesn't provide free treatment to poor patients sent by them. The hospital had also increased the salaries of its workers, which has rankled the BMC.

The problems started at the beginning of this year and has now snowballed into a major issue. The hospital representatives and the civic body have to come together and be on the same page, pronto. The city needs healthcare facilities for the poor.

Just around the corner of Wadia hospitals, one sees lines of people, many of them poor, waiting for treatment at Tata Hospital.

There has to be absolute will on both sides to save the hospitals from closure. This means meeting each other half way, or doing whatever it takes through discussion, debate and action about saving the hospitals. From now on, decisions have to be taken jointly, so that we do not come to a juncture where funds have to be withheld. We see communication gaps that need to be plugged.

A magnificent building, with charity at its heart, cannot be allowed to close down. Carry on Wadia hospitals, Mumbai needs you.

