Saving history

It was once the toast of millionaires and the city’s swish list. Mark Twain was a guest. Its ballroom hosted massive gala events. Then, as its owners began to face financial issues in the early 20th century, and as it changed multiple hands, Watson’s on Esplanade, as it was known then, ceased to be Bombay’s premier luxury hotel. Now, a raging legal impasse continues over Esplanade Mansion between its current landlord, tenants, and members of the heritage community who are fighting to save the over 150-year-old building from being demolished.



Join Rajan Jayakar, Bombay HC advocate and INTACH Convenor (Mumbai chapter), as he takes participants through an engaging session about the historicity and challenges that face this landmark, which is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On Today, 4.30 pm

Email cpa2.iha@gmail.com to register

