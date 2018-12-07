Savitribai Phule resigns, blames BJP's divisive politics

national

Slamming the BJP, she said people did not get Rs 15 lakh as promised but money was misused in constructing statues and temples.

Savitribai Phule. Pic/PTI

BJP MP Savitribai Phule resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday, saying it was playing "divisive politics" and was misusing money to construct temples and statues."

The Dalit MP from Bahraich, who has long been critical of the party's leadership and resigned on the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, said she wants to get the Constitution implemented in letter and spirit. "I have resigned from the party. But I will continue as a Lok Sabha member till the end of my tenure," Phule said.

"Desh ke chowikdar ki pehredari mein, sansadhono ki chori karai ja rahi hai ( the country's resources are being looted under the watch of the country's gateman)," she said in a derisive reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Slamming the BJP, she said people did not get Rs 15 lakh as promised but money was misused in constructing statues and temples.

