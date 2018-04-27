Savour authentic Rajasthani cuisine at a food fest in Delhi

Delhiites can savour authentic Rajasthani food, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian at a food festival in Delhi



Gatte ki sabzi. Pic courtesy/YouTube



From 'dal bati churma' and 'gatte ki sabzi' to 'laal maans' and 'khatto murg', Delhiites can treat their taste buds to a satiating platter of authentic Rajasthani dishes at a new food festival in New Delhi. 'Royal Rajasthan', a Rajasthani food festival being organised at Daniell's Tavern at The Imperial in Delhi features some of the best dishes of the state.



Executive chef Prem K Pogakula said the Rajasthanis had moulded their culinary styles according to the topography of the region, i.e. arid land, extreme climatic conditions, scarcity of water and vegetation. A perfect balance of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the platter is the right mix of tangy and spicy, just right for a quintessential Indian palette.



"Many of their dishes can be shelved for several days and served without heating," he said. The culinary sojourn kicks off with an array of appetizers -- 'khad murg', 'maas ke sule', 'ker sangri ki tikki' and 'mirchi vada' among others. The 'dhaurasi taffri', fresh water prawns marinated with hung curd, garlic and chilli, and cooked in clay cover, is a surprise.



The 'makki ki seekh' -- minced corn infused with chefs special spices cooked on skewers -- stands out for its smokey flavour. A Rajasthani meal without 'laal maans', 'gatte ki sabzi' and 'daal baati churma' is unimaginable and the festival did not disappoint. The 'Rajasthani tawa macchi' was a welcome addition.



The boneless fillet of sole marinated with yellow chilli, curd, spices, offered a fresh flavour to the otherwise familiar non-vegetarian staple. Speaking of fresh tastes, 'paneer ka sweta' is another item on the menu that is one of its kind. Chef Pogakula said the 'sweta' gravy, made out of sweet corn, can be used for meat preparations as well.



The delectable meal ends with an assorted array of desserts like 'malai ghevar', 'paneer ghevar', and 'meethi kachori'. Golden yellow 'Nookti', a Rajasthani version of 'boondi' made of gram flour, served with sweet 'rabdi' makes for a fitting end to the rich supper. The festival, scheduled to continue till April 30, can be relished from 6:30pm to 11:45pm.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS)

