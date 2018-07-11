Saw group of poachers shoot flamingoes in Malad wetland, says wildlife lover

Wildlife lover sends photos to PAWS-Mumbai, which has sent them to the Mangroves Cell for investigation and sought strict action against the culprits

One of the photos clicked by the Malad resident and sent to the NGO

An environment and wildlife lover from Malad yesterday caught on camera a group of men approaching the flamingoes in the wetland behind the mangroves at Jankalyan Nagar in Malad West with a gun. Later, he sent the photos to NGO PAWS-Mumbai, alleging that he saw them shoot the pink birds but was unable to photograph the act.

Speaking to mid-day, PAWS-Mumbai founder and Honorary Wildlife Warden of Mumbai-City Sunish Subramanian Kunju said, "We received information and evidence (photographs) from a local that poaching of flamingoes in the mangroves at Jankalyan Nagar was going on; we are shocked, to say the least."

The NGO has now sent the evidence to the Mangroves Cell.

"In the pictures sent to us, it can be clearly seen the men approaching the flamingoes in the wetland. One of them is carrying an umbrella and a gun. Other photographs show a person in a white t-shirt with a yellow bag [presumably carrying the dead birds]. Authorities concerned should immediately look into it and take strict action against those responsible," said Kunju.

Flamingo (scientific name Phoenicopteridae) is a protected species under schedule IV of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates